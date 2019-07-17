Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €93.44 ($108.65).

WCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of WCH traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €66.74 ($77.60). 106,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €69.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a 1-year high of €130.25 ($151.45).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

