Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WVE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 971.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $82,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,516,000 after buying an additional 1,280,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.