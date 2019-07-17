Westrock Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,174 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 941% compared to the average daily volume of 305 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,068,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,378,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,856,000 after purchasing an additional 652,024 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,072,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,884,000 after purchasing an additional 221,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $141,233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,267,000 after purchasing an additional 297,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of WRK opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Westrock will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

