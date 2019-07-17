Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 218,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 164,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 54,126 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 95,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

