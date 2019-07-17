Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading Down 6.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.19, 6,793,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 4,965,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

