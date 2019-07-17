WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $83.86

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and traded as high as $85.05. WP Carey shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 18,655 shares traded.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.86.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.034 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,703,000 after buying an additional 592,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 104.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,529,000 after buying an additional 2,009,980 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,892,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,714,000 after purchasing an additional 266,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

