WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Now Covered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $39.98 on Monday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $600,483.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,028.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 75,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $3,247,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,792,140. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

