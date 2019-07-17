XTRABYTES (XBY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including and YoBit., Coinexchange.io and Waves DEX. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $528.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00288510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.47 or 0.01235700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024605 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00111037 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009603 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves DEX, and YoBit. and Coinexchange.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

