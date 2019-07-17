Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price objective on from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.62. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.