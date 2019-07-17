Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.02 Million

Brokerages expect Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report sales of $105.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zagg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.54 million and the lowest is $104.41 million. Zagg reported sales of $118.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full-year sales of $614.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.86 million to $620.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $662.55 million, with estimates ranging from $627.89 million to $711.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Zagg’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZAGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 9,137.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zagg by 3,643.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Zagg by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zagg by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Zagg by 71.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAGG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 596,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,814. Zagg has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

