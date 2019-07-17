Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.69%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.91.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $31,158,748.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,235,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,651.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 536,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,436,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

