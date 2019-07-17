Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.24% and a negative return on equity of 122.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APVO. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.88.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 226,961 shares of company stock worth $186,950. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 236,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 207,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

