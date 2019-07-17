Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $224.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,137. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 78,801 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $2,045,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 5,166 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $134,935.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,370,709 shares of company stock worth $37,208,269 in the last quarter. 151.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $29,366,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,182,000 after purchasing an additional 396,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 278,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 38.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

