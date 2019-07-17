Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.04). Navigator posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Navigator’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on TrovaGene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigator has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Navigator by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Navigator by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,930. The company has a market capitalization of $563.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.20 and a beta of 1.06. Navigator has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

