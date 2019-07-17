Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will post sales of $448.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.01 million. PQ Group reported sales of $434.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $191,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PQ Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PQ Group by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PQ Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in PQ Group by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

