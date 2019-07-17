Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce $10.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.20 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $63.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.70 million to $66.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.35 million, with estimates ranging from $75.60 million to $91.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,961,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in American Superconductor by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 60,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 115,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

