Zacks: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Given $34.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 243 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 68,821 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,345,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 191,815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,798,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,776. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.33. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

