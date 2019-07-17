Zacks: Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.47) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eyenovia an industry rank of 57 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EYEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Curt H. Labelle bought 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 233,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $650,000.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EYEN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 170,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,859. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

