Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) to Sell

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CARO. ValuEngine downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $794.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.01. Carolina Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Carolina Financial had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $43.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,039.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $40,984.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,192 shares of company stock valued at $568,477. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 94,043 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 522,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 66,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

