Zacks Investment Research Lowers Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Timkensteel from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of TMST opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Timkensteel has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $321.87 million, a PE ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,776.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 6.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 18.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the first quarter worth about $4,486,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 26.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 179,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

