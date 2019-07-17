Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

YTRA opened at $3.88 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $161.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,752,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 813,792 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,033,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 110,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 356,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

