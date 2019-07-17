Zacks: UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UTStarcom an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTSI shares. TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

UTSI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $109.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. UTStarcom had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UTStarcom will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.