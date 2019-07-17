ZCore Market Capitalization Tops $428,122.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $428,122.00 and approximately $491.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,349,730 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

