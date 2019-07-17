Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Set at $7.00 by Morgan Stanley

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) received a $7.00 price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 21,312,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,303,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 311.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.45 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $218,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 623,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,914.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550,203 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Zynga by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.