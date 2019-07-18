$0.03 EPS Expected for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Beach Brands.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, VP Scott Tidey purchased 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $40,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,861 shares of company stock valued at $188,219. 33.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of -0.03.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.