$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. Monotype Imaging posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.84 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of TYPE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Monotype Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

In other Monotype Imaging news, EVP Benjamin W.L. Semmes III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $12,965,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 342,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

