$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. KeyCorp also posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.01.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,989,000 after acquiring an additional 767,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,322,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. 7,733,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,462,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

