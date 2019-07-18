$0.75 EPS Expected for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.79. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Hub Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,076. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

