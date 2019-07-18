$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.11. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $551.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.69 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of FCN traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $94.05. 236,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $94.33.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $808,141.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,593.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,950 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,544,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,313,000 after acquiring an additional 392,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,466,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 416.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 462,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 372,835 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

