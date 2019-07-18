$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will announce $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $7.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,811,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,574 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 6,493.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,774 shares in the last quarter. Engadine Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $34,090,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $20,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 2,216,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,990. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.49. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.