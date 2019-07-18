2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $75.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,587. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.93. 2U has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $64,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,922.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock worth $356,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 2U by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in 2U by 39.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.