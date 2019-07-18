$30.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post $30.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $30.30 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $121.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $125.30 million, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $126.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSRR. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.93. 1,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.63 per share, with a total value of $26,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague purchased 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $194,775.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,850.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,106 shares of company stock valued at $604,025. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 508.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

