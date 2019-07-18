$49.70 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report $49.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.12 million. Plug Power posted sales of $39.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $221.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.42 million to $244.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $300.79 million, with estimates ranging from $259.26 million to $396.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 802.38% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $568.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

