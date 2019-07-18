$5.30 Million in Sales Expected for BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce sales of $5.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full year sales of $22.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $22.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.00 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 35,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

