$58.49 Million in Sales Expected for Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) to announce sales of $58.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.60 million. Depomed posted sales of $63.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full year sales of $235.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $236.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $243.62 million, with estimates ranging from $232.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.51 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASRT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $39,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 11,153.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Depomed were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Depomed stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,545. Depomed has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

