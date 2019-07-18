Abyss Token Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $727,610.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, ZBG, Sistemkoin and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.17 or 0.05411364 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,100,475 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, DDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, CoinPlace, Hotbit, BitForex, YoBit, CoinExchange, Indodax and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

