Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Now Covered by Analysts at FinnCap

FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a corporate rating and a GBX 84 ($1.10) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:ACC opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 million and a PE ratio of -17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Access Intelligence has a 12 month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

Access Intelligence Company Profile

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

