ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTN traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 2,011,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,184. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $756.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $100,622.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,508.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.