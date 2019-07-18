Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) versus NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NASDAQ:NVZMY) Critical Comparison

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $24.18 million 45.61 -$232.57 million ($4.65) -5.17 NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 6.15 $511.29 million $1.75 26.99

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -684.56% -93.96% -68.58% NOVOZYMES A/S/S 22.14% 29.64% 16.60%

Dividends

NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and NOVOZYMES A/S/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 0 10 0 2.82 NOVOZYMES A/S/S 1 1 2 0 2.25

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $74.91, indicating a potential upside of 211.86%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Risk and Volatility

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NOVOZYMES A/S/S beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

