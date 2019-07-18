Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading Up 6.8%

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 367,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 301,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 135.24% and a negative net margin of 501.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Akers Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.