Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of People from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.44.

NYSE AQN opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $477.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

