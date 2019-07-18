Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.14

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $16.33. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 201,843 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.14. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$664.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 119.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

