Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $809.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alleghany have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company's strong performance across insurance and reinsurance operations will continue to boost its premium revenues. Alleghany strives to grow via both acquisitions and organic means as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its global footprint. A solid balance sheet with increase in liquidity and decrease in debt and modest leverage supports the company’s shareholder-friendly moves and its growth initiatives. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe and RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should drive the results in the near term. However, exposure to catastrophe losses induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, escalating expenses weighing on margin expansion also remain a concern for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $736.33.

Alleghany stock opened at $691.44 on Friday. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $714.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $688.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.15. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany will post 37.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total value of $190,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total transaction of $382,652.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,079.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 50.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 730.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

