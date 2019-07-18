Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Raised to $186.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Macquarie set a $6.00 price target on Cheetah Mobile and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $147.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.59. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $98.18 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.24 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $257,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 51,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $7,600,407.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,929,920 shares in the company, valued at $432,895,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,184 shares of company stock worth $17,161,650. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 780.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.