Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.16 ($51.35).

ALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AltaGas Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group downgraded to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Alstom stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €37.39 ($43.48). 704,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.34.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

