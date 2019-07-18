Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce $44.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.36 billion and the highest is $45.61 billion. AT&T reported sales of $38.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $183.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.24 billion to $185.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $184.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $180.37 billion to $190.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in AT&T by 77.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 123,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 86,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,139,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,721,197. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $245.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

