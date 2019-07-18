Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report $75.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $119.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $345.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.00 million to $363.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $442.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $91.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 62.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,951. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $496.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

