Analysts Anticipate Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Secoo an industry rank of 53 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,311,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,335,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,221,000 after buying an additional 1,925,693 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Secoo stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,992. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Secoo has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $160.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.77.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Secoo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Secoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

