Analysts Expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Fluent also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluent will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. Fluent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Fluent has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $7.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

FLNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 229,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $458.18 million, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

