Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,099.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.03. 8,827,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,898,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.31. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

